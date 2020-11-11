VISITORS and residents of the Isle of Arran are being warned by the NHS to follow COVID-19 guidelines after a recent surge in positive cases.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran released a statement 'reminding members of the public how they can help in the fight against coronavirus and keep their communities safe'.

The warning follows a spike in cases on the island, with outbreaks at two businesses and Arran High school after four months of the island being 'virus-free'.

Ruth Betley, Senior Manager of Arran Services at North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “Since the global pandemic began, Arran has had very few positive cases of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Recent surge in cases prompts calls for 'extra vigilance'​

"However, over the last few weeks, there has been an increase in cases in the community.

"And while the numbers are still relatively small, it is important that everyone on Arran – whether they live or work there, or are visiting the island – follows the guidance.”

This month seven people have tested positive for the virus on the island, according to the latest statistics on November 7.

Lynne McNiven, Director of Public Health, addec: “We appreciate this is a very worrying time. However, we would like to assure people that every measure is being taken to protect everyone on Arran.

“Self-isolating means not leaving home at all, and, if you live with others, taking extra precautions within the household to try to avoid spreading the virus between household members.”

READ MORE: CalMac ferry cancellation amid new outbreak in Western Isles

Ruth Betley said: “We all have a role to play in keeping our island safe. And so it is important that we aren’t complacent. Remember the FACTS.”