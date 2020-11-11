GRIEVING dog owners have been left devastated after their pets' ashes were stolen from a van belonging to an Ayrshire crematorium.

A van containing urns and boxes of deceased animals' remains was broken into in Irvine on Monday morning.

Bereaved pet owners are now desperate for their animal companions' ashes to be returned.

Adele Markie has pleaded whoever broke into the van to hand the remains of her dog, Boss, who died last week, into a local vetinary practice anonymously.

She found out from a social media post that the van had been targeted and the ashes stolen.

Ms Markie said: “I found out what happened from a Facebook post, there’s loads of worried dog owners who just want their pets back.

“They have taken all the boxes - the pets' ashes were inside a white van with no signage, so they can’t have known what they are.”

The former dog owner is offering a financial reward for the ashes' safe return.

She added: “We just want them to hand the ashes in anonymously at a local vet, they are of no use to anyone anyone.”

Police have launched a probe into the theft. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.35 am on Monday, November 9, police received a report that a van was broken into on Drumleyhill Drive, Hurlford, Ayrshire, and a number of items were stolen. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."