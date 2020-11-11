It is a moment every young footballer dreams of.

Being selected to play for your national team is the career highlight many budding sports stars aspire to.

And for Perthshire school pupil Andre Kalama that dream has just become a reality.

The Strathallan School student, originally from Nairobi, has been selected to play for Kenya’s national under-20 team in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 17-year-old midfielder, who last year trained with Rangers FC Youth Academy, will take a break from his studies this month to play in the tournament.

Mr Kalama said: “I’m very excited to be called up to the national team in Kenya at the under-20 level.

“This qualifier means that I get to play in the Kenyan team in the biggest tournament in Africa.

“It really means a lot, you are playing not just for yourself but for your parents, your ancestors, for everyone.”

Mr Kalama came to Scotland two years ago to study at Strathallan as part of the school’s Strath-Kenya project which sees a handful of youngsters sponsored to study in Scotland each year.

Part of a partnership with a college in Kenya, the project has also seen the school raise more than £100,000 to help educate children in and around Nairobi.

Mr Kalama said his time at the independent school has been “wonderful”.

“This is my second year at Strathallan,” he said. “When I came here, I had heard about the school through the Strath project and I was very happy to come and see the school and what goes on at it.

“I’ve really enjoyed the school system, which is quite different to our education system in Kenya.

“And while I’ve been here my training has been wonderful, especially last year when I was involved with the Rangers Academy.

“It was a great experience for me, it’s a high level, you need to be tidier and much faster, so it really taught me a lot.”

Jim Thompson, director of sport at Strathallan, praised his student’s hard work and determination.

He said: “We pride ourselves on being a school with great sporting success, but Andre’s dedication and passion makes him stand out as one of our most focused students and it is great to see his hard work being recognised.”

Strathallan’s deputy head pastoral Dave Barnes, the brainchild behind the Kenya project, added: “I am so proud of everything Andre has achieved and will likely go on to achieve.

“He is an incredibly bright young man who has developed a genuine love of learning and is an inspiration to all of us at school.”

The Strath-Kenya project has been running for 11 years, with the pupil-led initiative raising funds via pop-up tuck shops, a Kenya Cafe at school and various other fundraising events.

Pupils and staff at Strathallan also do sponsorship and volunteering work aimed at changing the lives of children in some of the country’s poorest communities

Working with Kenya’s children’s homes, they have rebuilt two play parks and completely revamped nursery facilities at the KCH (Kenya’s Childrens Home) orphanage.

Mr Barnes said the energy of pupils at Strathallan continues to drive the project forward every year.

He said: “I am so proud of the efforts that Strathallan pupils continue to put in to support this vital work in some of Kenya’s poorest communities.

“Whether they’re serving up bacon rolls in the Perthshire rain or teaching 600 Kenyan children how to toss a caber in the Kibera slum, their energy, positivity and enthusiasm is unending and totally contagious.”

Mr Kalama is testament to that energy in his determination to make it as a successful footballer.

He said: “I’ve been playing football for as long as I can remember and my parents say they took me to an academy when I was six.

“I know I have to keep working hard. If you have a big dream, you need to keep focused and stay on track and do as much as you can to achieve your dream.

“The only thing I have in common with players who have already made it is that I haven’t given up, so that’s what I try to focus on – just don’t

give up.”