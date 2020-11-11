Luxury jewellers Laings, have launched their 2020 Christmas campaign across UK stores and online. The heart-warming campaign showcases the magic of a treasured gift, spreading the message of positivity and putting family at its heart

To mark the upcoming festivities, Laings have unveiled their Christmas campaign - with sparkling, luxurious jewellery and fine wristwatches. The firm's new campaign demonstrates that even in these uncertain times we can still celebrate family and show our loved ones just how much they mean to us.

After what has been a challenging year for many, it remains unclear as to what the festive season holds. Laings understands the importance of family and value the time spent together, placing this at the forefront of their joyous campaign.

Stuart McDowell, Retail Director at Laings, commented: “Family is the very core of Laings, and Christmas is a time when families traditionally come together. Although this year the festivities may look different, we wanted to send out a positive message, sharing the excitement of the season, and showing that this incredible spirit has not been forgotten.

“We’ve been part of countless Christmas stories, and have helped so many find the perfect Christmas gift. The joy of giving remains, and we’re here to help you to treat someone you love to a touch of luxury.”

No matter if we’re near or far the spirit of Christmas can continue, and the sparkle of a Laings gift will always shine. As a company, they are proud to have been part of many memorable Christmas moments, and a gift from Laings is one to be treasured for generations.

Stuart continued: “For many years we’ve shared in the magic of Christmas, and this year we’ll be there to help you find a sparkling gift to say ‘I love you’ to the people you cherish. We invite you to celebrate the festive season with us, and from our family to yours we wish you a very Merry Christmas.”

Shopping with Laings

Throughout the festive season, Laings are reassuring customers that they will continue to make shopping with them as easy as possible, being there for you every step of the way.

Laingsuk.com will always remain open, and as well as their reliable online service with home delivery they will also be offering a Click and Collect service. If you opt for Click and Collect with your purchase, once the item is available for collection a member of their store team will be in touch to schedule an appointment to collect your purchase.

Their knowledgeable and experienced Online Customer Service team are available to help with any purchase queries and can help you to make your special purchase from the comfort of your own home.

Laings will be there for their customers in every way they can, helping you to select pieces that will be cherished for generations, sparking joy through the festive season and beyond.

See laingsuk.com