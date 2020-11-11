Flood warnings have been issued for many parts of Scotland with heavy rain forecast forecast.

The Met office has issued a weather alert for much of western Scotland, stretching into Tayside. Downpours are expected throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. 

Forecasters say this could affect journey times, while a few homes and businesses may be flooded. 

The Scottish Environmental protection Agency (SEPA) has issued 13 separate flood alerts, covering an area stretching from Aberdeenshire to the Western Isles and Dumfries and Galloway. The agency has also issued flood alearts for two places - Bridge of Ruthven and Aberbothrie - in Tayside. 

SEPA said: "Heavy rain is forecast to affect the area on Wednesday. This could cause flooding impacts from rivers and surface water during Wednesday and into early Thursday morning.

"The greatest risk is to the west of the area. Potential impacts include flooding affecting properties, localised flooding of low-lying land and roads, and disruption to travel."

Scotrail has also advised passengers to take care.