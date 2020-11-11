Scotland has recorded it's most daily Covid-19 deaths since May 6.

64 new deaths have been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 1,261 new positive cases were announced today.

This represents 6.5% total tests carried out.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that 1,235 patients are currently being treated for confirmed coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.

93 people are intensive care.

488 of the new cases were reported in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 272 in Lanarkshire and 145 in Lothian and 80 in Ayrshire and Arran.

A total of 76,448 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland.