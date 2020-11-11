An inquiry into a university professor who sexually abused his students and got away with it for more than a decade has been described as a “complete whitewash” by one of his victims.

Kevin O’Gorman was last year convicted of sexually assaulting seven men at Strathclyde and Heriot-Watt universities between 2006 and 2017.

Strathclyde University launched an inquiry into his time at the Glasgow institution after it came to light that he faced disciplinary proceedings in 2012, but agreed on a compromise, allowing him to leave with a £40,000 payout.

He also received a reference, allowing him to go on to take up a post at Heriot-Watt.

A report on the inquiry, carried out by Craig Sandision QC, was published on Tuesday and found that Strathclyde officals were not aware of the full scope of O’Gorman’s behaviour, so could not be criticised for failing to tell the police.

Mr Sandison also found that there was no evidence to suggest that the decision allowing O’Gorman to leave was intended to “draw a veil” over the investigation.

However, Fraser Blevins, a survivor who has waived his right to anonymity, said: “This was a complete whitewash and Strathclyde University got this completely wrong.

“The report wasn’t even independent because it was commissioned by the university and a Strathclyde law professor even helped create it.

“The report downplayed the horrendous things O’Gorman did and used dismissive language.

“They also accused some victims of being more helpful than others – well it's hard for victims to confront their abuse or their abuser so to be attacked like this is a disgrace.

“It was also finished later than promised and then published in secret.

“I imagine they failed to notify the victims because they knew it was not going to be well received.

“I guessed Strathclyde University would let us down but it still feels terrible to have it confirmed.”

O’Gorman, 47, of Milngavie, Dunbartonshire, was reported to police in 2017 while he was working at Heriot-Watt.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court last year, he was convicted of sexually assaulting seven men and sentenced to community service.

The court heard that two of his victims were beaten, others endured sexual touching and most were pressured over social media to take part in punishment rituals.

O’Gorman’s lawyers argued that the lecturer had been the victim of a “witch- hunt” motivated by “professional jealousy”, however Mr Sandison said this was false.

Kim Leslie, an abuse lawyer at Digby Brown Solicitors who represents several survivors attacked by O’Gorman, said: “We acknowledge the report’s findings but despite its apparent thoroughness there are aspects about the process that have understandably caused upset among those affected.

“Just like criminal trials, these kind of institutional inquiries are landmark events that can play a huge part in a survivor’s healing process so the University’s failure to at least notify victims of their intent to publish is disappointing.

“Equally disappointing is the framing of the report which downplays the scope and severity of the sexual attacks O'Gorman was convicted of last year.

“We will continue to pursue the numerous legal actions already underway to ensure our clients secure the damages and recognition they deserve.”

Sir Jim McDonald, principal of Strathclyde University, has said he would implement the inquiry’s recommendations, which included enhancing procedures to safeguard members of the university community and reduce risks, particularly for those most vulnerable to predatory behaviour.

He said: “The entire university community was deeply upset and appalled at what emerged at the trial. Our thoughts remain with his victims and we regret deeply that they suffered as a result of O’Gorman’s unacceptable behaviour.

“Sexual misconduct has no place in higher education, and the health, safety and wellbeing of our University community is our first priority.

“Throughout my time as principal, I have sought to ensure that we strive to make the University ever-safer for our staff, students and visitors. This independent report is an important part of this on-going process and I am confident that not only Strathclyde, but our sector at large, will benefit from the inquiry.”