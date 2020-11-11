THE temptation was irresistible.

Basking in the afterglow of the birth of the relationship with his new bestest friend during a 25-minute transatlantic chitchat, Boris purred at the dispatch box about his “refreshing” telephone call with Joe Biden, the forthcoming resident of the White House.

It was in fact the Labour knight at PMQs, who first hailed the new chief over the water.

Keir told MPs the election of his fellow social democrat would bring a “new era of decency and compassion in the White House”. Decoded, unlike the previous administration.

A foreign affairs-related question gave the Tory toff a chance to wax lyrical about the merits of his “excellent conversation” the previous day with the incoming shiny new US President.

“We strongly agreed on the need, once again, for the UK and the US to stand together, to stick up for our values around the world, to stick up for human rights, to stick up for global free trade, to stick up for Nato and to work together in the fight against climate change. It was refreshing to have that conversation and I look forward to many more.”

Decoded, this was clearly sticking it to his former bestest friend, The Donald, who famously did not believe in the fight for human rights, the battle against climate change nor defending Nato or global free trade.

Next up, Labour’s Angela Eagle, who hailed Mr B’s “emphatic win,” couldn’t resist the temptation to have a dig at Mr T, who is fast running out of friends in DC.

The Merseyside champion asked if the PM had any advice for his “erstwhile best friend,” whose refusal to accept that he had lost the presidential election, she argued, was “embarrassing for him and dangerous for American democracy”.

Bozza, talking at the speed of light, insisted he had a good relationship with the “previous President” and would not resile from that. “It is the duty of all prime ministers to have a good relationship with the White House,” he declared in a nano-second.

The PM added with a clear tone of relief in his voice: “I am delighted to find the many areas in which the incoming Biden/Harris administration is able to make common cause with us; in particular, it was extremely exciting to talk to President-Elect Biden about what he wants to do with the COP26 summit next year. The UK is leading the world in driving down carbon emissions and tackling climate change.”

Decoded, Bozza was clearly indicating that making common cause with the big D on policy had been a nightmare, which, of course, would only have been writ large in Scotland if Trump had still been President while attending next year’s COP26 conference on something The Donald thinks is totally fake news.