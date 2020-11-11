GPs have hit out after receiving PPE aprons made out of repurposed polythene bags.

Practices in the Highlands, Fife and the Borders are among those sent batches of white aprons in relabelled boxes, which had previously been labelled for "white tint polythene bags".

Jagged marks are said to be clearly visible around the seams of the aprons where scissors have been used to cut arm holes in the polythene bags and turn them into PPE aprons.

It is unclear at this stage whether the stock have been procured through Scottish or UK Government supply chains, but hospital doctors in parts of England, including Bristol, are understood to have received similar supplies.

One Highland GP said her own practice had received a box where the polythene bag label was covered over by another label reading 'white aprons'.

She said she knew of at least two other practices in the region who had also received the same supplies.

She added that even if they were "not bin bags per se" they were "still unsafe".

A BMA Scotland spokeswoman said: “Clearly this has caused concern to those who have received this PPE.

"We are urgently bringing this to the attention of the Scottish Government/Chief Medical Officer, to seek the clear assurances required – in line with the commitment made by the Cabinet Secretary to address any concerns our members have over PPE.”

Nurses United UK, who campaigned for PPE back in March, said the aprons were putting frontline NHS workers at risk.

Anthony Johnson, lead organiser for the group, said: “Once again our frontline workers can’t get the bare minimum of proper equipment to keep themselves safe – this is disgusting.”

One Twitter user, whose profile says she is an emergency doctor with a degree in infectious diseases, said the design was "dangerous" because it could only be removed - or 'doffed' - by pulling the apron over the user's head, potentially exposing their nose and mouth area to viral contamination.

Dr Iain Kennedy, a GP in Inverness and the Highland Local Medical Committee Secretary for BMA Scotland, said his own practice was among those to receive the aprons this week.

I can confirm that my own practice in Inverness received these, and this is what I’ve been wearing this week.



They are a bit undignified (and tight at the shoulders) but probably do the job as well as the other ones.@BMAScotland @HighlandLMC — Dr Iain Kennedy (@DrIainKennedy) November 11, 2020

He said he did not believe they necessarily posed an infection control danger however.

He said: "They are a bit undignified (and tight at the shoulders) but probably do the job as well as the other ones."