BORIS Johnson is facing a major backlash from Conservative colleagues alarmed at the prospect of another prominent figure from the Vote Leave campaign being appointed to a key Downing St role.

Lee Cain, currently the Director of Communications at No 10 and an ally of Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s controversial top adviser, is said to be in line to become his Chief of Staff, running the administration of Downing St.

Those opposed to Mr Cain’s promotion are thought to include Carrie Symonds, Mr Johnson’s fiancée, who has been critical of his communications role and has reportedly expressed her unhappiness to the PM about his possible promotion.

Conservative sources have expressed alarm at the “dysfunctional” Downing St communications operation overseen by Mr Cain, highlighting the recent media leak over the coronavirus lockdown in England, which led Mr Johnson to apologise to his parliamentary colleagues.

A Whitehall inquiry, dubbed Operation Chatty Rat, has been launched to find the person, who leaked information about the lockdown from the all-powerful coronavirus quad committee, involving the PM, Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office Minister, and Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary. All have denied leaking any details; the latter two have had their mobile phone data examined by security specialists.

Some have pointed the finger at Mr Cain as the source of the leak but this has been denied by Downing St.

One senior Tory told The Herald that the No 10 communications operation had been a “mess”.

“A joined-up operation has been almost absent. The Government has been committed to one thing one week, got colleagues to rally behind, but then reversed the position and left them stranded.”

He added there had been “far too little forethought on communications,” which needed to be sorted out.

A Conservative colleague warned making Mr Cain Chief of Staff in Downing St would be the "final nail for the PM" and would expedite the rise of Mr Sunak to the top job.

A third senior source warned promoting Mr Cain would be dangerous, noting: “It’s clearly the Vote Leave team continuing their complete control of the Downing Street operation.”

It has been claimed Mr Cain told Mr Johnson recently that he was considering leaving No 10 at the end of the year and that the PM responded by suggesting the role of Chief of Staff.

However, some Government insiders have pointed out how Mr Cain had been the “de-facto Chief of Staff” for some time.

If he were appointed to the role, Mr Cain would have special access to Mr Johnson, becoming part of his inner circle alongside Mr Cummings, Edward Udny-Lister, his chief strategic adviser, and Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary.

A former tabloid journalist, Mr Cain was, alongside Mr Cummings, a prominent member of the Vote Leave campaign during the 2016 EU membership referendum. He worked with Mr Johnson when he was Foreign Secretary and was involved in his campaign to succeed Theresa May as PM.

Downing Street declined to comment. A spokesman said: “I’m not going to comment on the speculation today about personnel matters in No 10, I’m afraid.”

On another front, the PM was facing sustained pressure from Tory colleagues not to extend the lockdown south of the border next month after MPs formed a resistance group.

Mark Harper, the former Chief Whip, and Steve Baker, the ex-Brexit Minister, are leading the “Covid Recovery Group” to oppose any extension of the measure in a Commons vote promised by the PM once the lockdown is lifted on December 2.

Sources boasted around 50 Conservative MPs had already enlisted to the cause with dozens more considering membership.

Mr Johnson argued that the four-week lockdown was needed to prevent an “existential threat” to the NHS and said he expected England to return to a local tiered system once the current measures expired.

However, party figures believe December 2 could be a watershed moment in his premiership if he tried to extend any severe measures beyond this date amid the growing unrest within his own party over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.