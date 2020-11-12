THE proposal that NHS and care workers should be prioritised to receive the long-awaited vaccine against Covid-19 seems entirely appropriate to me ("New Covid vaccine to ‘return life to normal by spring’", The Herald, November 10). However, to prioritise the elderly ahead of teachers, of any age, appears completely wrong given that this large group of people is being told that schools in Scotland should remain open even in Tier 4 areas. Since the schools reopened in August teachers have been placed at an increasing risk of contracting the virus from young people who are often symptomless and untested.

Whilst those over 70 are at greater risk of dying if they contract the disease the effect on the entire structure of our society would be greater if those who educate the young were infected in increasing numbers. So many teachers are parents and, in the case of primary schools, mothers of young children. We have been learning of the effects of what has been termed long Covid and these seem to affect all age groups. Perhaps the young will not need the high-dependency beds that this Government seems to want to protect at all cost, but the effects on society, on children and on the economy would be better served by prioritising teachers ahead of the elderly.