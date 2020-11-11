A host of Scotland’s biggest stars are set to take part in a virtual ceremony for the Specsavers Scottish Music Awards at the end of the month.

Lewis Capaldi will join artists including Dougie MacLean, Biffy Clyro, Amy Macdonald, Wet Wet Wet, Texas and more for the special event on November 28.

It will raise money for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, which expects to lose 75% of its income this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Special recognition award-nominee Dougie MacLean said: “It’s an absolute honour to be nominated for the special recognition award.

“This year has been a challenging time for everyone but music is such a powerful force and the music therapy work that Nordoff Robbins does is so important.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the online event on November 28 to bring everyone together and raise money for such a cherished charity.”

Other acts include Wet Wet Wet, George Bowie, Graeme Park’s Hacienda Classical Orchestra, Gun, HYYTS, and Stephanie Cheape.

Amy Macdonald, kitti and Luke La Volpe were announced previously.

While many of the artists will be airing brand new performances, the awards will also showcase exclusive footage from Biffy Clyro’s 2020 Barrowlands Ballroom show and unseen clips from Lewis Capaldi’s 2020 European tour.

The awards – now in their 22nd year – will be hosted live by Edith Bowman from SWG3 in Glasgow from 7pm on Saturday November 28 via nordoff-robbins.org.uk.

Sharleen Spiteri, Texas said, “This really is something very very special, especially after the amount of years as a band that we’ve been together.

"To be relevant, still making records and be successful this far down the line, for over 30 years, we feel very lucky. Stay safe and hopefully I will see you all very soon in real life, at a safe distance!”

Outstanding Contribution nominees Wet Wet Wet said, “We are absolutely delighted to be nominated for an award at the Scottish Music Awards and to be performing again for Nordoff Robbins music therapy in Scotland.

"Although this year’s event will be different without a live audience in the venue, we know it will still be a very special night and will help to raise well needed funds for an amazing cause.”

Amy Macdonald, who’s up for the Women in Music Award, added: “The Scottish Music Awards have been incredibly supportive since they gave me the Breakthrough Award in 2007, which was such a huge boost when I was just starting out.

"In such a difficult year for everyone, to be nominated for the Women In Music Award 13 years later feels like another very special landmark.

"I’m looking forward to being part of the online show on 28th November and I hope we can raise plenty of money for the vital and life-changing work of Nordoff Robbins, which is needed now more than ever.”

The night will feature brand new performances filmed socially distanced and in line with Scottish Government regulations, as well as exclusive footage from previous sets.

This year’s nominees and performers include: