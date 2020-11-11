A power struggle in Downing St came to ahead tonight with the resignation of Lee Cain, the former prominent Vote Leave campaigner, as No 10’s Director of Communications.

Suggestions were made that Mr Cain's close ally and fellow Vote Leave campaigner, Dominic Cummings, was in talks with Boris Johnson and considering his own position as the Prime Minister's controversial chief adviser.

Labour denounced the Downing St "infighting," and said the Tory Government was "fighting like rats in a sack over who gets what job".

Camley's Cartoon: PM under pressure.

Mr Cain's dramatic move took place after a day of speculation that he was to be promoted to the PM's inner circle of top advisers as his Chief of Staff, causing a backlash among Tory MPs, who feared hardline Brexiteers were taking an even tighter grip of power inside Downing St.

It was even suggested that Carrie Symonds, Mr Johnson's fiancée, was unhappy at the prospect of promotion for Mr Cain, a former tabloid journalist.

Senior Conservatives have been aghast at what they see as “dysfunction” at the heart of the No 10 communications operation, which came to a head earlier this month when details of the planned lockdown for England were leaked within hours of a special high-level meeting of ministers.

As his resignation was announced on Wednesday night, Mr Johnson described Mr Cain, who worked with him when he was Foreign Secretary and was involved in his campaign last year to succeed Theresa May as PM, as a "true ally and friend," who would be "much missed".

In a statement Mr Cain, 39, said: “It has been a privilege to work for Mr Johnson for the last three years and it was an honour to be asked to serve as the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff.

“I have no doubt that under his premiership, the country will deliver on the promises made in the 2019 election campaign and build back better from the coronavirus pandemic."

In response the PM said: "I want to thank Lee for his extraordinary service to the Government over the last four years. He has been a true ally and friend and I am very glad that he will remain director of communications until the new year and to help restructure the operation. He will be much missed."

Mr Johnson is looking to fill the post of Chief of Staff as part of a wider reorganisation, that will Allegra Stratton, a former BBC, ITV and Guardian journalist, take on the new role fronting new daily televised news briefings from No 10.

It is understood Mr Cain will be replaced as No 10’s communications chief by James Slack, another former tabloid journalist, who is currently Mr Johnson’s official spokesman.

Earlier, one senior Tory told The Herald that the No 10 communications operation had been a “mess”.

“A joined-up operation has been almost absent. The Government has been committed to one thing one week, got colleagues to rally behind, but then reversed the position and left them stranded.”

He added there had been “far too little forethought on communications,” which needed to be sorted out.

A Conservative colleague warned making Mr Cain Chief of Staff in Downing St would be the "final nail for the PM" and would expedite the rise of Mr Sunak to the top job.

A third senior source warned promoting Mr Cain would be dangerous, noting: “It’s clearly the Vote Leave team continuing their complete control of the Downing Street operation.”

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer said the public wanted Downing Street to be focussing on getting coronavirus under control and not power struggles within No 10.

The Labour leader said: “On the day when we’ve reached this grim milestone in relation to the number of people who have died from Covid-19 the idea of power struggles going on behind the doors of No 10 is not what the public want to hear.

“They want to know that everybody in No 10, everybody in Government, is focusing on getting the virus under control,” he added.

Later, a party spokesman said: "Boris Johnson’s Government is fighting like rats in a sack over who gets what job.

“It is precisely this lack of focus and rank incompetence that has held Britain back. The public deserve better than this incompetent and divided Conservative Government.”

Speaking on ITV's Peston programme, former Tory Chancellor Ken Clarke, asked how significant Mr Cummings resigning could be, if it happened, said: "Dominic Cummings I haven't met, the man who's resigned I only met when he chased me dressed as a chicken, when he was campaigning for the Labour Party a few years ago and I have not, I'm afraid, met him since, and seemed a decent enough chicken at the time.

"And so it's all gossip, there's a lot of that in Westminster, a lot of that from my old friends who are still ministers and so on. And it is all a bit of a shambles."

He went on: "Cummings, Cummings is obviously exercising too powerful a role in the government, is certainly agreed upon by quite a large number of the people I know, including quite a few who are holding senior posts in government.

"But whether or not it would be a good thing I've no idea, or whether some other campaigning guru will be found to replace him as the key man in government, I haven't the first idea. I at the moment, you'll not be surprised to know, am far removed from the inner workings of 10 Downing Street."