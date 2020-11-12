A FAMILIAR sight on street corners for generations, the traditional red phone box provided a lifeline direct to the outside world.

With phone books tucked on a little shelf – some even had all their pages – those who dared to step inside to make a call might have to withstand pungent aromas and cigarette ends, yet for just 2p they would have the chance to speak to distant family and friends.

Despite being something of a symbol of Britishness, many of the distinctive Scottish-built red boxes were overtaken by more modern versions.

But even they have been placed at risk of disappearing for good.

Now, however, the future of two traditional red telephone boxes appears to be secure, after South Lanarkshire Council mounted a spirited campaign to save them and a list of other, newer, pay phones from the axe.

The Scottish-made cast iron boxes were among 26 pay phones earmarked for removal by BT amid claims that they had fallen into disuse.

The telecom giant argued that some of the phones had not been used to make a single call in a whole year, sparking fears that some people living in areas like Clydesdale – where most of the threatened pay phones were located – would be left without any access to phone services.

Now South Lanarkshire Council has lodged an appeal calling for 23 of the “at risk” boxes to be saved, including the two traditional red phone boxes in Symington and Abington.

Its final notification to BT objects to the removal of 15 pay phones in Clydesdale, five in East Kilbride and Avondale, two in the Hamilton area and one in Rutherglen. However, it appears certain that one phone box each in Cambuslang, East Kilbride and Newbigging will be removed.

The council objected to the removal of nine pay phones that were out of order and in poor condition, arguing that led to an “inaccurate representation” of how often they would be used. Objections were also lodged for phone boxes near accident blackspots, in areas with a higher than average proportion of residents aged over 75 and in areas of greater social deprivation.

Under Ofcom regulations, the council’s objections have gone to BT and to the Secretary of State for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Pay phones have been a standard part of the British streetscape for decades, with many of the classic red phone boxes produced by Scottish foundries.

The first telephone boxes appeared in 1921 and were designed by the Office of the Engineer in Chief of the Post Office following the unification of public phone companies.

Painted white and red, the first boxes were made of concrete and wood and eventually underwent a series of redesigns before the best-known design of red telephone box emerged in 1929. Created by Giles Gilbert Scott, whose grandfather designed both St Mary’s Cathedrals in Glasgow and Edinburgh, it featured decorative moulding, a “pierced” crown detail at the roof for ventilation and illuminated “telephone” sign.

Some phone boxes had added extras, including a stamp dispenser and letterbox.

Most had shelves to store phone books, lights and cigarette holders.

The sixth design – the K6 phone box – coincided with a national boom in telephone usage, and would go on to become the iconic phone box with more than 60,000 installed.

Tens of thousands of the K6 boxes were produced from just three foundries: Carron Works in Falkirk, Lion Foundry in Kirkintilloch and the Saracen Foundry, run by Walter MacFarlane and Co from a site in Possilpark.

Affection has grown for the red phone boxes in recent years, with many being adopted by local communities and turned into shops, libraries, storage for defibrillators and even coffee shops.

Last year Glasgow-based artist Duncan Comrie called for a national debate over the future of the remaining red BT phone boxes. , which he said symbolise the skills of the people who made them and a long lost way of life.

“They provided a service that many of us used,” he said at the time. “Now the few remaining phone boxes tend to be semi-abandoned. It’s a shame that this object that has such a strong link with Scottish industry should be allowed to disappear.”

BT, which runs an ‘Adopt a Kiosk’ scheme, enables communities to take over a traditional red box for a nominal £1 fee.

However, Mr Comrie added: “Many are declining and decaying. They will disappear, and people will not notice until they are gone.”