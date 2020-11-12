SEVEN people who have tested postive for coronavirus are trapped on a boat off the Angus coast.

Crew are self-isolating on the vessel which is believed to have arrived at Montrose port last week.

One crew member who has also tested positive on the unnamed ship is understood to have been taken to a safe area near the town.

Other passengers who tested negative have left the vessel.

An NHS Tayside spokesman said: “Tayside’s Health Protection Team is aware of a small number of positive Covid-19 cases related to a ship which docked recently in Montrose.

“The Health Protection Team and the company involved are in regular communication. All cases and close contacts are self-isolating and are being supported and all appropriate infection control precautions are in place”.

A Montrose Port Authority spokesman that the remaining personnel on the vessel are strictly following advice provided by Public Health (Tayside) and other regulatory bodies in a controlled environment.

Vessels arriving a the port are subject to strict regulations as a result of the Covid crisis.

A Maritime Declaration of Health (MDH) is required for all vessels on arrival from a foreign port.

Health Protection Scotland and the Scottish Ports Liaison Network also require that information be submitted to the Scottish Port Health Authority arriving from certain ports over a 14 day period.

Vessels have to report on anyone unwell during the voyage or on arrival, and any sanitary measures taken in response to that illness Boat owners must provide the origin of the ship, when it left the departing port, and all places where the vessel has docked during the 14 days prior to arrival It must also advised of any crew changes.