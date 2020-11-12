RUTHERGLEN MP Margaret Ferrier has made her first appearance in Parliament since she was suspended from the SNP.
The MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West appeared virtually in the chamber to ask Foriegn Office minister Nigel Adams a question about the ongoing tensions in Hong Kong.
Ms Ferrier, who had also been scheduled to ask Michael Gove a question this morning but did not end up doing so, has not physically been to Parliament since she travelled for more than 4 hours by train from London to Glasgow while knowingly infected with coronavirus.
Read more: Margaret Ferrier: Police taking no action despite MP travelling with Covid
It is also understood that she visited a beach and a church while showing symptoms of the virus, and travelled to London after having taken a test, but before the results came back, on September 28.
Despite an investigation by Metropolitan police and British Transport police, they said she would not be charged with any law-breaking as the legislation around self-isolation only came in to force after she had taken a test.
Read more: Margaret Ferrier 'gave church reading' with Covid symptoms
Ms Ferrier, who now sits as an independent MP, has refused to resign from her £82,000 a year job and her actions are now being investigated by Police Scotland.
The Standards Commissioner is examining the case after Ms Ferrier referred herself.
