ONE of Scotland's top hotels is opening up its bedrooms as offices for people wearying of the distractions of working from home.

The four-star Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club is more used to welcoming travellers seeking a relaxing break among its leafy environs, golfers, or well-heeled sightseers looking for a base to explore nearby Edinburgh.

Now it is hoping to attract workers seeking a break from the busy households they have been confined to by the Covid crisis, providing them with an opportunity to get on with their jobs in peace.

The hotel is offering rooms for a day, with guests checking in at 8.30am and out by 6pm.

While there they can also take advantage of the baronial mansion's swimming pool and other facilities, order food or stroll in the grounds.

Built in 1725, the hotel lies seven miles from Edinburgh city centre and is surrounded by 1,000 acres of countryside.

The new Dalmahoy Workspace is aimed at anyone who wants to work in a safe, private and peaceful environment, when working from home is not always a feasible option.

Rachel King, Dalmahoy senior events manager, said: “A number of business people and home office workers have been booking our smaller meeting rooms as a private office space for the day. Many of these professionals have either struggled to find peace and quiet at home because they don’t have a dedicated or suitable home office space, or they simply need a change of scenery.

“So we decided to open up our otherwise unoccupied hotel bedrooms – which already have perfect dedicated workspaces, including a desk and chair, and access to superfast broadband – merging the need for a peaceful and professional office with the convenience and amenities of a hotel.

“As a hotelier, we are obviously faced with the challenge of driving room occupancies in these unprecedented times, and allowing workers to use our bedrooms as an office is a novel way of utilising our space.”

Grant Mather runs his own consultancy business, Mather Consultants, which organises business golf networking events.

In normal times, he works out of an office in Edinburgh, but has been working from home since March this year.

Mr Mather was one of the first professionals to roadtest a Dalmahoy meeting room as his workspace. He said: “I have two young children at home and when Daddy is home, its playtime for the kids, so I get very distracted.

“I’ve been able to make use of the hotel bedroom office space to escape background noise, allowing uninterrupted work and the ability to conduct video calls in a quiet environment.

“Driving onto a golf resort such as Dalmahoy automatically has its "calming effect" as soon as you drive off the busy roads onto the resort. Walking into the lovely old building nestled between the two golf courses gives me a sense of peace.”

He added: “I was able to limit my distractions to improve productivity in a nice quiet location. The hotel has various places to sit quietly so I was able to arrange various one-to-one meetings.

“I loved being able to walk the splendid grounds of the hotel - watching the golfers has a sense of relaxation – and I was able to make work calls along the way.

“And yes, Daddy playtime was much better for me and my family when I got home, I was able to switch off from work and be more present.”