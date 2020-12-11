FMQs Recap: Nicola Sturgeon quizzed over contact tracing problems

FMQs Recap: Nicola Sturgeon questioned over contact tracing
- -Nicola Sturgeon announces 45 deaths and 1,212 new positive Covid-19 cases
- -Ruth Davidson calls for "honest and upfront answers" to contact tracing errors
- -Concerns over students returning to campus after festive break
- -Nicola Sturgeon told to 'seek answers' over Donald Trump's business dealings
- -UK Government told to 'get its act together' over Brexit deal
