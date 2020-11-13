THE ethereal display of colourful lights shimmering across the night sky has enchanted mankind for thousands of years. Now members of the public are being invited to give names to one of the natural wonders of the world, the ‘Aurora Borealis’.

The Aurora Borealis?

This is the name sometimes given to the northern lights - also referred to as the polar lights and in Scotland, the ‘merry dancers’. Nature’s extraordinary theatrical show forms rippling veils of turquoise, purple, yellow red and purple that illuminate the night sky.

What causes the display?

Disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by solar wind. The show begins when charged particles from the sun - called the solar wind - interact with Earth's magnetic environment to accelerate electrons into the atmosphere at the north and south poles. There, they merge with oxygen and nitrogen which creates light.

Seeing it is a lifelong dream for many?

So breathtaking is the display, witnessing the Northern Lights in person is on many the ‘bucket list’ of ambitions to realise. For some, hunting the northern lights is a popular hobby, for others in the north of Europe, it is even a profession. By observing weather conditions, hunters try and pinpoint where best to spot the dancing lights and follow them around.

Where can you see them?

The aurora occurs in rings around the north pole, so for the best chance of seeing them, you need to be as far north as possible and in a location that is free from light pollution. The area where they occur most frequently is called the ‘aurora zone’, stretching through Alaska, Canada, Iceland, northern Scandinavia and northern Siberia.

In Scotland?

Northern Scotland offers the best chance, lying at the same latitude as Stavanger in Norway and Nunivak Island in Alaska.

Your name in lights?

Tourism board, Visit Arctic Europe, is asking nature lovers to submit names for the different storms that create the light shows during aurora season, which usually falls between late August through to the end of April, during which time, more than 100 auroras can usually be seen. A spokesman said: “The northern lights come in different colours and shapes. Some are very delicate, but still awe-inspiring, and some stronger, so strong in fact, that we decided to start giving them Nordic names.”

At the moment?

To decide which auroras receive a name, the Space Weather Prediction Centre uses a tool which analyses the sun’s X-ray activity and using this information, they determine the most visible auroras that will follow. Visit Arctic Europe then select a name for that specific aurora borealis and publish it on their website and Instagram. They already find inspiration from a selection of names that come from the region’s history, culture, and mythology.

Now?

They are encouraging people to submit their own names as well, whether inspired by similar themes or otherwise. Jesse Ketonen, spokesman for Visit Arctic Europe, told Lonely Planet: “Auroras have had meaning for local people and visitors for as long as we can remember. We wanted to start naming them to give them an even better reverence when you go back to your memories.”

Where can I suggest a name?

Anyone with a suggestion, can submit their idea at https://thisisarctic.com/naming-auroras