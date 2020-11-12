THERE have been a further 45 deaths from Covid-19 in Scotland during the past 24 hours, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The latest figures for the virus in Scotland show that there have been 1212 new cases confirmed since Wednesday, taking the total to 77,660.
Of those who tested positive for the virus, 127 remain in hospital, a fall of 28 on the day before.
However, 98 people remain in intensive care, an increase of five in 24 hours.
READ MORE: Contact tracers have not spoken to thousands who have virus
Starting her session of First Ministers Questions at Holyrood with an update on the Covid situation, Ms Sturgeon said that the number of new cases were spread across 13 health board areas.
The majority were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, where 474 were detected, 231 in Lanarkshire, 141 in Lothian, and 76 in Fife and Ayrshire and Arran.
The rest were spread across eight other areas.
READ MORE: Test and Protect system working five times worse than thought
The First Minister said that the 'R' number, which represents the rate the virus is reproducing, is expected to have dropped below one, and will issue an update later.
However, she urged caution and asked that people remain vigilant and take all precautions against contracting the virus.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment