SCOTRAIL has announced an alcohol ban on trains and stations starting on Monday.

From November 16, no beer, wine or spirits can be consumed while at a train station or travelling by rail across the country.

ScotRail said the temporary policy had been put in place to to help ensure physical distancing is adhered to in line with coronavirus guidance.

The train operator run by Dutch firm Abellio hopes the move will help support travellers to use face coverings throughout their journeys.

The restrictions will be supported by the British Transport Police, who ScotRail say "will assist railway staff where required" to ensure that people follow the guidance.

ScotRail said: "Body cameras will also be used by some frontline staff to help with the enforcement of the restrictions.

The consumption of alcohol is currently banned on ScotRail services between 9pm and 10am.

David Lister, ScotRail Sustainability and Safety Assurance Director, said: “Throughout the pandemic, our people have been working flat out to deliver a safe and reliable service for customers throughout the country.

“Our five rules for safe travel have been followed by customers and the introduction of these restrictions on alcohol will help to ensure that our staff and customers remain safe.

“We ask that everyone travelling on our trains, and passing through stations, play their part and comply with this clear guidance.”

Mick Hogg, RMT Regional Organiser, said: “RMT welcome this ban on alcohol that will help to keep our staff and passengers safe. We are encouraging all of our members to wear body cameras which will help to keep everyone safe while these restrictions are in place.”

There has also been concern that people are not abiding by local restrictions in order to visit pubs elsewhere in Scotland and south of the border.

Nicola Sturgeon warned football fans to stay at home ahead of Saturday's Old Firm clash - those hoping to watch the game in Blackpool pubs were told there would be a high police presence.

Meanwhile one train conductor also told one newspaper that busy weekend nights "haven't calmed down" and that people from Glasgow and Edinburgh were travelling to Fife to visit pubs.