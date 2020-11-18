You can use bought shortcut pastry to make this delicious hot smoke salmon quiche but making your own butter pastry is very easy and tastes so much nicer.

HOT SMOKED SALMON AND DILL QUICHE

You’ll need a 23cm loose bottomed fluted tart tin, well-greased.

Ingredients

For the shortcut pastry

175g plain flour, sifted

½ teaspoon mustard powder

Good pinch sea salt

100g cold unsalted butter,

cut into cubes

1 egg yolk

3-4 tablespoons cold water

Method

Add the cold butter to the dry ingredients in a blender and pulse to create a crumb.

Beat the egg yolk and fold it in with a knife.

Now add just enough cold water so that you can press all the ingredients into a smooth ball.

Toss some flour onto a work surface and use a rolling pin to gradually roll out the dough to form a circle, 2-3 cm wider than the tin.

Use the rolling pin to roll up the dough and carefully unfold it to cover the baking tin.

Use your fingers to gently press the pastry up the sides of the tin. It does not matter if it is higher than the edge as the pastry will shrink a little when it bakes.

Prick the base with a fork and chill in the fridge for at least 20 minutes.

Pre-heat oven 200C/ gas 6

Line the pastry with some foil and scatter with some dry beans.

Bake on a tray in the oven for 15-20 minutes until the pastry is crisp and golden at the edges.

Carefully remove the foil with the beans and bake for a further 10 minutes to ensure the base of the pastry is fully baked.

For the filling

250ml crème fraiche

or soured cream

250ml double cream

2 large free-range eggs, beaten

200g hot smoked salmon,

flaked into pieces

Generous pinch cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon fresh dill fronds

Grated zest and half the juice of an unwaxed lemon

ground black pepper

Method

Mix the crème fraiche and cream.

Stir in the beaten eggs, cayenne pepper, dill fronds, lemon zest and juice.

Scatter in 150g salmon flakes, leaving 50g to decorate the cooked quiche.

Season to taste.

Lower the oven to 190C/Gas 5.

As soon as the pastry is cooked remove it from the oven and still on the tray, allow to cool for five minutes to allow the pastry to crisp.

Pour in the filling and bake for a further 25-30 minutes until the quiche just set.

Serve warm with a relish of cucumber slices marinated

with a teaspoon each of sugar, white wine vinegar and lots of fresh dill.

Finally scatter with the extra salmon and some dill.