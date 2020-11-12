VETERAN SNP MP Pete Wishart has challenged Michael Gove to pick a side in the internal war at Downing Street.

During Cabinet Office questions this morning, Mr Wishart asked the minister whose side he was on between "Dom or Carrie".

It comes after the shock resgnation last night of Lee Cain, the Head of Communications for No.10.

He quit after Carrie Symonds, Boris Johnson's fiancee, objected to his promotion to chief of staff. Cain is a key ally of the Prime Miniter's most senior aide Dominic Cummings, and worked under him throughout the Vote Leave campaign.

Mr Gove took a swipe at the Scottish Government when replying to Mr Wishart, joking that Holyrood was a "total stranger" to such infighting.

SNP Cabinet Office spokesman Mr Wishart said the “faceless characters who actually run this country in Number 10 are at each other’s throats”

He added: “Whose side is he on – Dom’s or Carrie’s?”

Mr Gove replied: “I’m on the side of people from Aberdeen to Aberystwyth who voted to leave the European Union, who want us as a United Kingdom to make a success of these new opportunities (Brexit).

“I know the Scottish Government is a total stranger to behind-the-scenes intrigue and briefing wars, so I can imagine his shock and amazement to see things reported in the newspapers.”

Mr Gove said the Government continues to make decisions in the interests of the whole of the United Kingdom.