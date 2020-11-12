The SNP is to bolster its media presence in the UK capital in what party officials described as a 'crucial time for Scotland'.
The party has advertised for a new press officer for the Westminister SNP group, who will work with the unit to 'promote the work' of its 47 MPs.
The applicant will report to Tom French, the SNP's Director of Communications at Westminster.
It comes after a poll last month showed support for independence has risen to a record high of 58 per cent.
The Ipsos MORI poll for STV News found just 42% of Scots now back staying in the UK, while 58% would vote to leave, once undecided voters are removed.
This puts support for independence at the highest it has ever been.
The UK Government is also said to be drawing up plans for a dedicated unit to battle Scottish independence amid fears unionism is not being shouted about.
Reports suggest that Michael Gove will oversee a team which will include at least two full-time press officers to fight off SNP publicity while dedicated special adviser posts could be created.
The Sunday Times reported that both Mr Gove and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross are holding talks with Tory donors over help supporting a campaign ratcheting up ahead of next May’s Holyrood election.
A Whitehall source told the paper that the new media roles would be “more of an explaining role than an attack unit” - amid fears the SNP narrative is “uncontested”.
