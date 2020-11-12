New figures released by the Trussell Trust show that more than 110,000 emergency food parcels were delivered across Scotland during a six-month period.

At a time when the coronavirus crisis has left many people struggling to afford essentials, food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network across Scotland were responsible for 112,207 emergency food parcels.

Figures show that between April and September this year, food banks across the UK endured one of the busiest half-year periods ever.

In Scotland, the local authority areas where most food parcels were distributed were the City of Edinburgh, which has 15 distribution centres, and Glasgow City, where there are 14, with over 18,000 and 13,000 food parcels delivered respectively.

Of the total number of parcels delivered in Scotland, over 37,000 were provided for children.

And on a national level, more than 1.2 million emergency food parcels were handed out, which the charity believes shows the "devastating consequences" of the pandemic.

The Trussell Trust now only operates 129 food banks across Scotland, dropping from 163 distribution centres in 2019.

The number of aid packages handed out has also dropped, from 112,207 food parcels between April and September 2019 to 110,965 in the same period this year.

But the charity has warned their new figures do not include the number of people helped by the countless new community organisations, independent food banks and local authorities, which have stepped up during the pandemic to support their communities.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, explained: “Volunteers in food banks have been working hard under extremely difficult circumstances to make sure support is there for people struggling to afford essentials. But it’s not right that any of us are forced to a charity for food, at any time of year.

She added: “This pandemic has shown the unexpected can hit us suddenly, with devastating consequences for people’s lives. But it’s also shown we can make huge changes to the way we live and look after each other. It’s shown that when we come together to push for change, the government responds. Together, we can build a hunger free future.”

The charity voiced concern that food banks in its network may see high levels of need over the winter and beyond, particularly as redundancies increase.

The top three reasons for someone being referred to a food bank in the Trussell Trust’s network during April to September were low income, benefit delays and sickness or ill health, said the report.

The Trust is asking anyone who wants to “end the injustice of people needing food banks” to join the campaign for a Hunger Free Future at trusselltrust.org/hungerfreefuture.

