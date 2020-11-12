A NEW poll has found support for independence shrinking despite the SNP insisting it is already the settled will of the Scottish people.

The latest YouGov survey found the lead for the Yes campaign among decided voters had narrowed since August from six points to two.

Four months ago, the pollster found 53 per cent of Scots would back leaving the UK in a referendum, compared to 47% who would vote to stay.

The figures are now 51% for Yes and 49% for No.

The August lead had been the largest recorded by YouGov for independence.

However the new YouGov survey of 1,089 Scots showed the SNP was still “on course for a comfortable majority” in next May’s Holyrood election, exceeding its win of 2011.

The new poll is the 13th in a row to show majority support for independence.

In response to recent polls, SNP Depute leader Keith Brown had repeatedly described the shift to independence as “the settled will of the Scottish people”.

The gung-ho appraisal was despite other senior Nationalists urging caution.

Last month, Andrew Wilson, who authored the SNP’s pre-Covid economic plan for independence, said it would be “a mistake to say we’re there yet”.

He told the Herald on Sunday: “It’s important not to rush the fence.”

Asked how they would vote if the election was tomorrow, 56% of people said they would back the SNP in the constituency vote, with the Tories on 19%, Labour on 15%, the Liberal Democrats on 6% and the Greens on 2%.

On the regional list, the SNP hasd 47% support, the Tories 20%, Labour 13%, the Liberal Democrats 6% and the Greens 7%.

According to the Electoral Polling calculator, the numbers would translate into a 19 seat majority for the SNP, with the party winning 74 seats, five more than in its 2011 landslide, and 11 more than in 2016.

The Tories would be second with 24 seats (down seven on 2016), Labour third on 17 (-7), and the Greens getting 9 (+3) and overtaking the Liberal Democrats on 5 (n/c).