ONE good thing about the current tier system imposed on Scotland is that it can be used in future as a question in Advanced Higher maths exams.

For example, the question could read: If Angus has a Covid infection rate which is more than four times less than that of Glasgow then what tier should it be placed into?

A: Four tiers below Glasgow, B: The tier below or C: The same tier.

Many pupils, of course, will be stumped by the correct answer of C as it defies logic in almost every sense.

A huge wave of indifference swept the nation on Tuesday when Nicola Sturgeon got to her feet for the first “review” of the system since it was introduced on November 2.

No-one really expected much change, although some councils had legitimate cause for optimism that they may be sent down a tier and give citizens and businesses a bit of breathing space from the straitjacket of restrictions.

Instead, three councils, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross were sent up into tier 3, the second highest, based on percentage rises within the areas.

Under this logic, Western Isles could well be punished next week for cases rising by 100% in just seven days if one case is recorded after none last week.

But this shows up the incredibly complicated criteria being used to put areas into which tier, and the increasingly dubious methodology to justify it.

There seems to be no uniform set of statistics being used and even less of an exit strategy. Instead it points to a national lockdown by stealth where every council area will eventually be put into the highest tier even when it is increasingly difficult to justify doing so.

There is also the charge that policy makers are being economical with the truth to justify certain measures being imposed.

The internationally accepted methodology to record rates is cases per 100,000 of the population over seven days. This gives a fair reflection of the prevalence of the virus in certain areas, but we never hear it mentioned in daily briefings, only the number of positive cases and deaths.

Under this, the rate in Glasgow is 307, Fife 107, Perth and Kinross 96 and Angus 72 and yet are all now in the same tier of restrictions. Meanwhile, the rate in Belgium over the same period is 986.

It all adds up to widespread confusion amid mounting anger and is enough to drive Pythagoras himself to tears.