An incident involving a helicopter has prompted an emergency response after the aircraft crashed on the Black Isle in the Highlands.
Emergency crews are on the scene near Avoch, where the crash happened just before 1pm today.
Police Scotland said it had received a report of a light aircraft that came down in a field.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had been alerted to an incident involving a helicopter.
Four fire engines are on the scene at the incident which is ongoing.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 12.55pm on Thursday, November 12 to an incident involving a helicopter between Inverness and Fortrose, Highland.
"Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene to assist emergency services partners and we remain in attendance."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Thursday, 12 November, we were called to a report of a light aircraft having come down in a field near Avoch.
“Emergency services are currently on scene.”
More to follow.
