In one of Glasgow's most sought after addresses sits this gem of a townhouse that has newly gone on the market - complete with stunning views of the city and even its own secret terrace.
Designed by Charles Wilson circa 1845, the classic blonde sandstone property on Kirklee Terrace really makes the most of the stunning south facing views, thanks to its rooftop garden.
And if the lucky owner were to become bored of their own outdoor views, they can also benefit from private residents'-only access to Glasgow's famed Botanic Gardens.
A sweeping staircase leads from the welcoming hallway into the rest of the apartment, with a stunning sitting room, a beautiful dining kitchen and stylish family bathroom.
Another staircase leads to two bedrooms upstairs to match the two downstairs, with one benefiting from a contemporary en-suite bathroom and walk in wardrobe, and a further internal home office.
And this special property is not short on incredible views.
The roof garden, which can offer the resident their own private slice of heaven, boasts breathtaking views across Glasgow - elevated here with the city basked in autumnal colours.
