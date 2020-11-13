Great British Menu finalist Roberta Hall-McCarron is to extend her pop up venture set up in response to developing the business amidst corovavirus restrictions.

The Edinburgh-based chef of the Little Chartroom Fame, a restaurant she runs with her husband Shaun McCarron, looked at ways to extend the business and set up a pop-up venue in Portobello in the summer.

Now the chef, who appeared on the BBC’s Great British Menu earlier this year, has taken on a two-year deal to make the pop-up site a permanent fixture on the promenade.

Mrs Hall-McCarron, co-owner of The Little Chartroom on the Prom said: “We’ve had the unit in Portobello for four months now and it has been a huge success. Portobello is always busy regardless of the weather, so it made sense for us to extend the lease. Not only have we garnered a loyal customer base on the Promenade but also having this outdoor space has provided some stability during this difficult time.

“We’ve been able to secure all jobs within the business off the back of it and continue to support our suppliers. We are really looking forward to be able to continue to serve our barbequed treats for years to come.”

Mrs Hall-McCarron has been described as one of the leading chefs to watch. She won the coveted Young British Foodies Chef award in 2018.

Located on Albert Place at the top of Edinburgh’s Leith Walk, The Little Chartroom’s kitchen is a combination of husband and wife team running front of house and the kitchen.

In the space of a year the restaurant has made its debut into The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards top 100 list, the Michelin guide 2019 and the Good Food Guide 2020. They picked up Best Newcomer at The Edinburgh Restaurant Awards and Roberta won Breakthrough Chef of the Year at the national Food and Travel Magazine Reader’s Awards.

The outdoor street food spot, which serves a popular BBQ takeaway menu that changes on a weekly basis, has installed canopies to keep customers dry during the colder, wetter months. New menu items will include seasonal winter warming dishes like Smoked venison sausage with mole sauce, celeriac ragout and crispy kale, and Hot chocolate mousse with mascarpone, toffee apple and hazelnut.

The Little Chartroom on the Prom is open Wednesday – Sunday from 11am – 4pm.

While restaurants have been able to reopen in the past few months, The Little Chartroom has limited space and has been continuing with its home delivery service on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.