THE MINISTER overseeing a now delayed fiasco over new smoke alarm rules has been accused of his standards “falling well short” amid a plea for lessons to be learned.

The Scottish Government was forced to delay the rollout of new rules for smoke and fire alarm installations by 12 months after a public backlash prompted by private alarm installers, rather than the Scottish Government, highlighting the impending rule change for householders.

Under the rules, which were a response to the Grenfell Tower tragedy, all homeowners would have to meet the same standards as social and private landlords, with interlinked fire and heat alarms and carbon monoxide detectors where required.

The cost of the alarms, not covered by any grant, would be at least £200, but some professional installers were asking up to £600. Failure to install the alarms could have invalidated people’s home insurance.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart appeared in front of Holyrood’s Housing Committee in December 2018 and insisted “there will be a lot of awareness raising done about the changes”, but this did not materialise.

Now the committee has penned a letter to Mr Stewart, pressing him to ensure lessons will be learned before the rules do finally come into force.

In the letter, committee chairman James Dornan, stresses that MSPs “understand why you decided a delay was appropriate under the circumstances” but warned the row “led to some confusion and even worry”.

He added: “It would be helpful if you could assure the committee that the opportunity has been taken to learn lessons and, in particular, to reinforce protocols around ministerial sign-off, which clearly did not operate as planned in this case.

Mr Dornan pointed to the previous assurances Mr Stewart gave to the committee about a publicity campaign.

He said: “You agreed that there was a risk of potential confusion about what householders would have to do under the new rules and assured us the Scottish Government would work with stakeholders to ensure the public message was ‘absolutely right’.

“The last few months have not been easy ones for anyone, and we appreciate your department will have had additional pressures thrown on it. However, it does appear that awareness-raising for the new rules fell well short of the bar you set.

“With this opportunity that the delay will now bring to refocus on running an effective publicity campaign, it would be helpful if you could set out what steps you have planned to ensure that in around 12 months’ time there will be a good public understanding of the new rules.”

Mr Stewart has also been asked to clarify “whether you remain confident that £200 is likely to be the average cost of installing fire and smoke alarms compliant with the new rules in a home”.