FEWER people in Scotland are in hospital, and fewer are in intensive care, compared with yesterday. The increase in the number of deaths is presumably among people who contracted the virus two, three or even four weeks ago. By far the highest number of new infections is in west and central Scotland. Out of 1,261 new cases, 145 were in NHS Lothian. Yet the Lothians are subject to the same restrictions as west and central Scotland. Further, hospitality venues remain, for the most part, closed

I have yet to see evidence that restaurants, where proprietors made a huge effort to render their premises Covid-safe earlier in the year, are responsible for the transmission of the virus. This is beginning to look as if one part of Scotland, where the heartland of SNP support is, is dictating to the rest of us in the central belt. More and more people are concluding that this is unreasonable – and that being prohibited from having a glass of wine with lunch is yet more evidence of a control freak tendency in the Scottish Government.