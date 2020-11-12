NICOLA Sturgeon has hinted that if people are allowed to “interact more over Christmas” measures will need to be rolled out in January “to minimise the risk”.

The First Minister has previously stressed that she hopes Scots will be able to have some sort of festive celebrations with loved ones but has warned that the virus will not go away over Christmas and public health rules may still need to be in place.

Talks with other devolved administrations and the UK Government have taken place over arrangements for Christmas, but no decisions have been taken yet, the First Minister confirmed.

Ms Sturgeon was asked about the plans for Christmas by Labour MSP Elaine Smith.

She said: “The First Minister, earlier mentioned Christmas which is not only an important Christian feast, but also national holiday celebration for people of all religions and none and they want to make plans particularly in central Scotland, where extreme measures have been in place for many weeks now. So can the First Minister tell us what progress has been made with the four nation talks on this?

“And what consultation is she having with other political parties and civic Scotland to try to avoid a bleak and lonely Christmas?”

The First Minister confirmed she has taken part in a four nations discussion about Christmas, adding the talks “haven’t concluded yet but they will continue.”

She said: “What is really important here is that we strike the right balance.

“Firstly, we’ve got to recognise that people want to spend time with their loved ones at Christmas.

“I am no different to everybody else in that respect, we also have to recognise that, you know, we have to give people confidence in any rules and restrictions that are in place and encourage maximum compliance.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “That means recognising the reality of the Christmas period and we all want to get to that position.

“But we also have to be sensible, we have to think if people are going to be interacting more over Christmas, what are we advising people to do after Christmas in January for example to minimise the risk.”

Ms Smith has called on Ms Sturgeon to pull out all the stops to give Scots a normal Christmas.

She said: “I am asking the First Minister to do all she can to give the public the Christmas present they all deserve this year, which is the opportunity to spend it with loved ones, rather than condemning us all to sitting at home alone watching the Grinch and listening to Blue Christmas.”