IT’S not been a vintage week for the Scottish Government’s Test & Protect system, or Hope & Pray as it’s more commonly known.

First, it turned out its world beatingness had been hugely overstated for the past two months.

Lots of people had been waiting much longer to get The Call than was first reported.

This was put down to a “coding error”, also known as a human error by the person who mucked up the code in the first place.

Then it transpired more than 3,500 people who should have got The Call didn’t get it.

Covid unerringly tracked them down, but Hope & Pray could not, and so they were never quizzed about their unlucky contacts.

At FMQs, all this troubling news was greeted by the opposition with a most solemn glee.

Tory Ruth Davidson said the public wanted “honest and up-front answers” about what was making the SNP look so deliciously bad.

Ms Sturgeon was forever going on about transparency, yet the coding error and the revised data had been buried in an obscure report that only came to light via the press.

Had the FM met her own high standards on accountability?

Ms Sturgeon muttered something about a quango putting a correction on a website, then launched into a lengthy defence of Hope & Pray.

“It is operating to a very high standard,” she insisted, grotesque cock-ups notwithstanding, doing even better than the “gold standard” of the World Health Organisation.

Even more satisfyingly, it was doing better than Test & Trace in England, admittedly a low bar.

As for the 3,500 people who had tested positive but not been contacted, they were a footling six per cent of the total. Besides, it was all their own fault, when you thought about it, and certainly not hers.

“That is not a failure of Test and Protect - it is, to be frank, a case of people not answering their phone,” Ms Sturgeon said. “We all have a personal responsibility here.”

The no-good swab swallowers had obviously turned into self-isolation truants as soon as they’d got home.

Having made the effort to get a test, they had inexplicably become call dodging result refuseniks. It couldn’t possibly be down to Hope & Pray not going the extra mile.

Labour’s Richard Leonard noted how often the FM had bragged the service was “working well”.

She showed him her death stare was working well too.

Didn’t those 3,500 missed folk show “the Government needs to get a grip,” Mr Leonard asked.

Ms Sturgeon had little time for such simplistic tosh. “Test and Protect is working well. I am not complacent at all,” she yawned.

“Those are people who, despite the best efforts of Test and Protect, do not answer their phones and do not reply to text messages. We all have a personal responsibility.”

Yes, thought the opposition, it would be nice if someone took personal responsibility for once.