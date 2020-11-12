DOWNING St has insisted Boris Johnson remains “absolutely focused” on tackling the coronavirus pandemic as the Prime Minister was told to “get a grip” on his Government following the resignation of No 10’s communications chief Lee Cain.

A question-mark remains over the future of Mr Cain’s fellow Vote Leave campaigner Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's chief adviser, who threatened to follow suit in talks with the PM on Wednesday night but was persuaded to stay.

One Tory MP, receiving updates on the drama as it unfolded in Downing St, said: "There is a big bust-up going on in No 10. Cummings is saying: 'If I go, these people are going with me.' He is basically holding the PM to ransom."

As factional tensions intensified in Downing St, Mr Cain, Mr Johnson’s longest-serving aide, threatened to resign. The PM sought to keep his “true ally and friend,” as he described the 39-year-old, by offering him the important role of Chief of Staff.

However, Mr Johnson's fiancée, Carrie Symonds, who has had run-ins with Mr Cain and Mr Cummings, sought to veto it. Allegra Stratton, the PM's new Political Press Secretary, who will front televised briefings from No 10 in the New Year, also opposed Mr Cain’s promotion, having been critical of his abrasive style.

It is said that, faced with such opposition, Mr Johnson withdrew his offer to Mr Cain, which sparked, in turn, protests from Mr Cummings and others within Downing St. Late on Wednesday night, Mr Cain tendered his resignation.

Quizzed about the row, James Slack, the PM’s spokesman who will take over as No 10’s Director of Communications in the New Year, insisted Mr Johnson was not being distracted from the national crisis by it.

“You’ve seen from the Prime Minister this week that he’s absolutely focused on taking all the steps that are required to equip the country to beat coronavirus,” he declared.

Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office Minister, insisted there was a “complete focus” in Government on coronavirus, Brexit and delivering on the Conservative manifesto, while his Cabinet colleague, Alok Sharma, the Business Secretary, also sought to brush aside the political row, saying there was a “singular” focus on overcoming the pandemic.

But Sir Roger Gale, a senior Tory backbencher, insisted the power struggle in Downing Street was a “distraction” from the pandemic and post-Brexit trade negotiations, saying: “The Government, and Downing Street particularly, should be concentrating all of its efforts on the pandemic and on the end game of Brexit, and, frankly, this is a distraction that cannot and should not be allowed to take place, and the Prime Minister has got to get a grip on it.”

The Kent MP added: “For my money, Cummings is a liability and what the Prime Minister needs and deserves is a first-rate chief of staff who is a serious heavyweight; the expression currently in use is ‘big boy pants’.”

Keir Starmer also denounced the Downing St in-fighting, declaring: “We’re in the middle of a pandemic, we’re all worried about our health and our families, we’re all worried about our jobs, and this lot are squabbling behind the door of No 10. It’s pathetic. Pull yourselves together, focus on the job in hand.”

Kirsten Oswald, the SNP’s deputy leader at Westminster, said: “The fact that Boris Johnson’s most senior political advisers are busy waging a Tory civil war over their highly paid, taxpayer-funded positions, while the UK is hit by the worst health and economic crisis in decades, tells you everything you need to know about this arrogant, incompetent and self-serving Tory government. It’s a total shambles; they would be ashamed if they had a shred of decency.”

“In contrast, Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP Scottish Government is getting on with the job at hand and tackling coronavirus with the seriousness it deserves. It’s no wonder that a growing majority of people in Scotland want nothing more to do with the broken Westminster system,” added the MP for East Renfrewshire.

Earlier in the Commons, her SNP colleague Pete Wishart questioned Mr Gove about the Downing Street power struggle and asked who he backed; the “faceless characters who actually run this country in No 10[who] are at each other’s throats”, before referencing Ms Symonds and Mr Cummings.“Whose side is he on; Dom’s or Carrie’s?” asked the Perth and North Perthshire MP.

Mr Gove replied: “I’m on the side of people from Aberdeen to Aberystwyth who voted to leave the European Union, who want us as a United Kingdom to make a success of these new opportunities.”

He then added: “I know the Scottish Government is a total stranger to behind-the-scenes intrigue and briefing wars, so I can imagine his shock and amazement to see things reported in the newspapers.”