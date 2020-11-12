THE optics were not good.

On the day the UK recorded almost 600 coronavirus deaths for the previous 24 hours, reaching the grim milestone of more than 50,000 in total, Downing St was embroiled in a factional fight over Boris Johnson’s ear.

Since last year’s Brexit General Election the Vote Leave campaigners have taken a firm grip of power in Downing St led by the Prime Minister and his old frenemy Michael Gove and assisted by Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain, both former aides of the Scot.

Their style is one of abrasive iconoclasm, smashing established practices in Whitehall, sacking special advisers, putting officials’ and ministers’ backs up, ignoring Tory MPs and treating the media with disdain.

While, earlier this year, Mr Cain adopted a less dismissive tone towards the Fourth Estate, realising No 10 needed it as a friend and not an enemy in the battle against coronavirus, the acrimony continued to bubble away within the corridors of Whitehall.

For months, officials, special advisers and Tory MPs have complained about the “dysfunction” at the heart of Downing St; particularly the incompetent handling of communications; overseen, of course, by Citizen Cain.

Scottish Tories, increasingly alarmed about the momentum of the independence campaign, have protested about how the UK Government’s approach has been pursued “through the narrow lens of England”.

One senior party figure said: “They don’t get Scotland. They say England when they mean the UK and say the UK when they mean England. It’s been a communications disaster.”

Earlier this month, concerns over a dysfunctional Downing St came to ahead when the England lockdown policy, agreed behind closed doors in Downing St by the high-powered quad of the PM, Mr Gove, Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock, was leaked to newspapers.

The hunt continues to find the so-called “chatty rat”. No 10 was adamant yesterday that while Mr Cain had his reasons for leaving Downing St, being the leaker was “categorically not one of them”.

But now the latest episode in the Downing St psychodrama has turned Tory dismay to anger. One insider bemoaned: “I just can't describe to you how much of a mess it is."

Yet some figures rallied round. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons Leader, hailed fellow Leaver Mr Cain as a “fantastic public servant,” who had made a “huge contribution to this government”.

Former minister Jake Berry said Mr Cain’s departure showed how the PM was “taking back control of his government”. Which, of course, suggested Boris has not been in control for the last 11 months.

In the end, it seems it was Carrie Symonds, Mr Johnson’s fiancée, and herself a former Conservative communications chief, who did for Mr Cain; causing some to liken her to Lady Macbeth.

Ten years ago in the 2010 election Mr Cain was a Daily Mirror journalist, who dressed up as a chicken to peck at David Cameron’s heels on the campaign trail.

Later, he transmogrified into a Tory aide, becoming Mr Johnson’s longest-serving adviser, who was with him at the Foreign Office, remained loyal when he resigned from Theresa May’s Cabinet over her Chequers Brexit strategy, and helped him succeed in getting the top job in the subsequent leadership campaign.

“His instincts and the Prime Minister’s instincts,” noted one Government insider, “are the same.”

The arrival of Allegra Stratton, Mr Johnson’s new Political Press Secretary, who will front the daily televised Downing St briefings in the New Year, added to the factional tensions within No 10.

Mr Cain threatened to resign. The PM was said to have wined and dined his old chum, offering him the Chief of Staff job. But ructions occurred when Ms Symonds and Ms Stratton found out.

The former TV journalist had been equally appalled by the abrasive, confrontational approach of the Vote Leave faction and wanted a more open, media-friendly Government approach. Something at some point had to give. And this week it was Mr Cain.

His kindred spirit Mr Cummings took umbrage and was said to have threatened his resignation too but was persuaded to stay. To misquote Lady Bracknell, to lose one aide would have looked like a misfortune, to lose two carelessness.

And yet it could well be that once Brexit is completed on January 1, Mr Cummings may believe his job is done and will move on.

Of course, there is always an undercurrent of tension in Downing St; it is just the nature of the centre of power. The political virus of factionalism lurks in the corners of Whitehall and Westminster.

Who could forget the “TBGBs” of Blair and Brown or Theresa May’s “terrible twins,” Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, who put numerous noses out of joint with their “rude, abusive, childish behaviour” towards ministers, MPs and civil servants but left after the disaster that was the 2017 election.

Tory MPs are, perhaps more out of hope than expectation, saying Mr Cain’s departure is an opportunity for Mr Johnson to “reset” his premiership.

However, for many Conservative colleagues the No 10 in-fighting has pushed the dial too far into the red. Mr Johnson has become more of a liability than an asset and sooner rather than later he will follow his “true ally and friend” out the door as the Tories look to stay in power at the 2024 election.