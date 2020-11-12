Scots 'dare to dream' as Scotland aims to qualify for their first major tournament in 22 years.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wished the Scotland team well and good luck, ahead of them taking on Serbia in Belgrade this evening.

She said: "To the team, good luck, and I think I speak on behalf of everybody across the country.

"Scotland is going to be a big jangling bag of nerves tonight, there's no doubt about it.

READ MORE: Live updates from EURO 2020 play-off

"But if the team can pull this off, and I think there's great confidence and belief in the squad then there'll be five million smiles on faces across the country.

She added: "Come on Scotland."

As the game gets under way, Scots around the country are willing them on - with some feeling the pressure that this momentous game brings.

One football fan said: "Come on Scotland! We need something positive right now (apart from a COVID test)."

Another added: "Not gonna lie, I'm feeling a bit stressed out about this game."

Fifteen minutes in, Scots actor Martin Compston joked: "We’re playing brilliant, which is usually a bad sign."

Best of luck to Steve and the team. We are all willing you on.

Come on, Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/eiHIO7ICEA — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 12, 2020

'Mon lads, a couple of goals and we can settle doon a bit 💪#SERSCO — Gareth Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@garethjones349) November 12, 2020

Come on Scotland!!! We need something positive right now (apart from a COVID test) #SERSCO 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Josiemur (@josiemur) November 12, 2020

Not gonna lie, I'm feeling a bit stressed about this game. #SERSCO — Adam Sturrock (@Adam5turrock) November 12, 2020

It is the hope that gets you, isnt it?#SERSCO — Wee Mowgz (@mowgzilla1) November 12, 2020