JACKIE BIRD has urged Scots to give what they can to Children in Need tonight as many charities struggle to survive.

The presenter, who will host the annual fundraiser for the 20th time tonight, said 2020 was “a year like no other” due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

She told how she has been moved to tears when talking to charities about the challenges they have faced as they lost vital income.

Scotland will mark 40 years of Children in Need with an extra hour of fundraising on the BBC Scotland channel at 10pm, following the network coverage.

Bird, 58, will present live from the BBC’s studios in Glasgow as she shines a light on dedicated charities helping youngsters across Scotland and fundraisers who have continued to raise money despite the challenges posed by Covid-19.

The show will include music from Del Amitri and up-and-coming Edinburgh star Bow Anderson, and comedy from Scot Squad, with appearances from other well-known faces to help rally support for those most in need.

She said: “This is a Children in Need like no other – charities are on their knees. There’s greater need than ever before and there’s probably less money than ever before. In my 20 years, this is uncharted territory.

“We’re not flippantly putting on a show and blithely asking people to put their hands in their pockets, because it’s a difficult situation for all people. My only hope is that people will see the stories that we tell on Children in Need and find it within themselves to donate whatever they can.

“As a nation we punch above our weight and this year we are using the new BBC Scotland channel to show the people of Scotland not just the need that’s out there but how many charities have completely revolutionised what they do to try to meet that need. It’s an hour of hope and inspiration and that’s why we really hope people will sit back on Friday night and tune in.”

Bird revealed that Sir Tom Hunter will appear on the show. She praised the philanthropist for boosting money raised in The Kiltwalk after it became a virtual event this year, and urged other wealthy Scots to dig deep.

She said: “Children in Need is a special night. It means a lot to me. You can’t watch the films on our programme and not care. I spoke to a small charity called the Haven whose funding stopped in March and they didn’t know what they were going to do. They are one of the recipients of the charity Kiltwalk and on the day that Sir Tom Hunter announced that he would double the money they were crying on their knees, so grateful because it meant they could continue to bring help to the children.

“I was in bits because I could feel the emotion and that’s one of the reasons we’ve got Sir Tom on the programme.

“He is a philanthropist but also a very sharp businessman and he has used his money to get an in-depth idea of the crisis facing charities and through his experiences he can convey that to the viewers. I’m in awe – every time I see that man he makes me cry, but in a nice way.

“Can I put a call out to any philanthropist in Scotland? We will take people’s two pounds and three pounds but if there are any philanthropists at a loose end please, please watch and give us a call.

“There are disadvantaged children; children who are ill, with life limiting illnesses; children who are carers. Not every need is evident, it’s often behind closed doors, they often need someone to talk to and they need support.

“The charities (have been curtailed) but that’s why they are busting a gut to find other ways to overcome some of those problems. The main thing is if these charities go under now, whenever things are better they will not be there for those children and we have to make sure above all that doesn’t happen.”