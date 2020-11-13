A LARGE group has gathered in George Square to celebrate Scotland's dramatic victory against Serbia.
Approximately 50 people breached Covid-19 guidelines by meeting in the city centre at around 11:55pm just hours after Steve Clarke's men made history.
This is despite the current resrictions in Glasgow banning meeting outside for more than two households.
The video shows people hugging, climbing on statues and singing songs such as "We'll be coming down the road" and "we've got Steve Clarke".
One eyewitness said: "The groups were in good spirits after the win.
"But having a party like this is very irresponsible given the ongoing pandemic and the sacrifices we're all making.
"I understand that they're young and want to celebrate Scotland qualifying for their first major tournament in 22 years - but we need to need to adhere to the guidelines."
Police Scotland has been contacted for further information.
