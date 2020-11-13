DOMINIC Cummings, one of the most controversial figures in UK politics, is to leave Downing St by the end of the year.

Whitehall insiders have suggested the departure of the No 10 chief adviser will enable Boris Johnson to “reset” his administration, paving the way for a rebuilding of relations with the Scottish Government and a “less dogmatic” approach to the Union.

However, it is hard to see, given the official and constantly repeated Conservative hard line, that the Prime Minister will sanction a second independence referendum.

One Downing St source explained how Mr Johnson wanted to “build liberal, global Britain” and take a “softer and less dogmatic” approach to Scotland, making the positive case for the Union.

“We’ve got to make it more than just about saying ‘no’ to another referendum,” he declared.

Mr Cummings, who was campaign director of the Vote Leave campaign, will leave No 10 by the end of the year when Brexit will be completed.

The announcement of the 48-year-old’s departure comes just 24 hours after Lee Cain, the PM’s Director of Communications and another Vote Leave leading light, announced his resignation following factional in-fighting in Downing St.

Mr Cummings’s decision will send a sense of relief through many Conservative ranks and mean the Vote Leave campaign’s grip on power will be substantially eased, enabling Mr Johnson, to “reset” his administration with more emphasis on Cabinet government with a less abrasive tone and style.

Mr Cummings told the BBC that “rumours of me threatening to resign are invented” after speculation that he would follow Mr Cain out the No 10 door.

However, he said that his “position hasn’t changed since my January blog” when he wrote that he hoped to make himself “largely redundant” by the end of 2020.

A Downing Street source made clear Mr Cummings would be “out of Government” by Christmas.

The leading Brexiteer has been a source of controversy since entering government following the Tory election victory last December.

In May as the strict lockdown restrictions were imposed across the country, Mr Cummings hit the headlines with a trip to his parents’ farm in Durham, resulting in widespread calls for his resignation.

After the chief aide gave the reasons for his journey at an extraordinary press conference in the Downing Street garden, the PM stood by him by saying he had acted "responsibly, legally and with integrity".

However, it led to Douglas Ross, the new Scottish Conservative leader, resigning his post as Scotland Office Minister.

Mr Cummings and Mr Cain are close political allies, having worked together since the Brexit campaign, and were not only central to a successful Brexit campaign but also Mr Johnson’s bid to become Prime Minister.

It was made clear the top adviser was said to be unhappy with the way his friend and Vote Leave colleague had been treated.

One insider suggested the communication chief’s departure was the “beginning of the end for Dom”.

He explained: “Lee is the person who has been covering Dom’s flank 24 hours a day and he will soon be gone.”

Conservative MPs have urged Mr Johnson to use events to reshape the team inside Downing Street and reconnect with the parliamentary party, some of whom feel he has been “lost” to advisers over the past year.

Sir Charles Walker, Vice Chairman of the 1922 Committee, told the BBC: “If Boris, the Prime Minister, gets the chief of staff position right – he gets the right person in that position – he will plant his standard firmly back in the middle of the Conservative parliamentary party.

“We feel we’ve lost him for the last year. We want him back – he belongs to us, he doesn’t belong to the advisers, he belongs to the parliamentary party that elected him and he got elected at the last general election.”

The infighting spilling into the open sparked criticism from Tory MPs.

Conservative backbencher Sir Roger Gale said: “The Government, and Downing Street particularly, should be concentrating all of its efforts on the pandemic and on the end game of Brexit, and frankly this is a distraction that cannot and should not be allowed to take place and the Prime Minister has got to get a grip on it.”

And senior Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood told Sky News: “Let’s move a little bit away from Eastenders and more to the West Wing.”

James Slack, the PM's official spokesman, who confirmed he would be replacing Mr Cain when he departs in the new year, insisted that Mr Johnson was not being distracted from the national crisis by the bitter row.

“You’ve seen from the Prime Minister this week that he’s absolutely focused on taking all the steps that are required to equip the country to beat coronavirus,” the spokesman said on Thursday.

Mr Slack, a former Daily Mail journalist who also served as Theresa May’s official spokesman when she led the country, said he would remain a civil servant when he succeeds Mr Cain.

In his resignation statement, Mr Cain confirmed he had been offered a promotion to the key position of the PM’s chief of staff.

The move – which would have meant he was one of just a handful of people in No 10 with direct one-to-one access to Mr Johnson – was seen as entrenching the grip of the Vote Leave faction on the Downing Street operation.

However it ran into immediate resistance, with Mr Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds – who has clashed in the past with Mr Cummings – reportedly strongly opposed to the appointment.

Ms Symonds is a former Tory press chief who has served as a special adviser in previous governments.

Allegra Stratton, the former broadcaster brought in to host televised No 10 news conferences from next year, was also said to have objected to the appointment.