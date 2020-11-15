What's the story?

Scotland's cameo in Netflix Christmas romcom The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

I'll need more information.

It is the sequel to The Princess Switch. In the original movie, Vanessa Hudgens stars as Stacy, a Chicago baker who visits the fictional European country of Belgravia where she meets Margaret, Duchess of Montenaro (also played by Hudgens), who is her double and they switch places.

READ MORE: Glasgow Museums reveals plan to tackle legacy of slavery and empire

Where does Scotland come in?

Among the filming locations for The Princess Switch: Switched Again were Glasgow Cathedral, as well as Edinburgh Gateway train station, which was transformed into an airport. The exterior of Mimi's Bakehouse in Leith became a festive-looking cake shop.

Glasgow Cathedral is a popular spot.

Indeed. The hit TV series Outlander and Netflix's Robert the Bruce biopic, Outlaw King, have shot there in recent years. The area around Glasgow Cathedral and the Necropolis was used for scenes in upcoming superhero blockbuster The Batman.

READ MORE: Four objects of slavery and empire in the Glasgow Museums' collection

Back to The Princess Switch: Switched Again. What's the lowdown?

At a Christmas coronation, Stacy and Margaret pull the old switcheroo again but unbeknown to them a third lookalike, scheming party girl Lady Fiona, has hatched a plan to steal the throne.

When can I watch?

The Princess Switch: Switched Again premieres on Netflix this Thursday.