THEY are one of the world's biggest rock bands who could be forgiven for dialling it down after nearly 50 years together, but AC/DC are back with new music and the sentiment involved is making fans emotional.

They’re still rocking and rolling?

Having formed in Australia back in 1973, AC/DC released their first album, High Voltage, two years later, going on to become a global phenomenon. The band have sold more than 200 million albums worldwide, with their 1980 album Back in Black selling 50 million alone.

They're Scottish?

Brothers Malcolm and Angus Young founded the group in Sydney, having moved there from Glasgow as youngsters with their family to start a new life in the early 1960s.

Malcolm passed away?

The musician and songwriter, who was the rhythm guitarist and regarded as the driving force behind the band, retired in 2014 due to health reasons, having been diagnosed with dementia. He died at the age of 64 in November 2017.

His brother is still going strong?

Now 65, Angus Young - known for his schoolboy-uniform stage outfit - is still rocking on, songwriting and strumming lead guitar, with the rest of the group - Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, bassist Cliff Williams and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, who is Angus and Malcolm’s nephew and was also born in Glasgow. Johnson, 73, and from County Durham, became the lead singer after the death of Forfar-born Bon Scott in 1980.

It’s been a while?

Their last album, Rock or Bust, was released in 2016, followed by a tour of the same name. After this, it looked like the band were coming to a natural end, with Malcolm's retirement and a raft of other issues - Johnson missed a string of gigs due to hearing issues and had to be replaced temporarily by Guns N'Roses frontman Axl Rose; while Rudd wasn't able to tour at all, having been arrested in New Zealand, accused of "attempting to procure a murder".

Murder?

He was charged in New Zealand with trying to hire a hitman, threatening to kill someone and possession of methamphetamine and cannabis. The procurement charge was later dropped, he pleaded guilty to the other charges, was sentenced to eight months home detention and embarked on therapy, becoming a “changed man”.

Now?

The band are back with their new album, Power Up, for which Angus delved into the AC/DC vault of unreleased songs. Every track on the record is credited to both him and Malcolm, with most of the songs dating from writing sessions for their 2008 album Black Ice. There was so much material, Angus said he knew he had a “pretty good solid collection” of songs.

And it’s all in tribute to Malcolm?

Angus told Rolling Stone: "This record is pretty much a dedication to Malcolm, my brother. It's a tribute for him like Back in Black was a tribute to Bon Scott. It's been a long, long road...At this time, with the pandemic, hopefully it gives people a few hours of toe-tapping enjoyment."