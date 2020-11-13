Three parts of Scotland have been moved into a tougher tier of coronavirus restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross would move into Level 3 restrictions from Friday.

It means 21 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities are now in this grade – the second highest under the country’s five-tier system of measures.

People in the island council areas of Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles will be able to meet with one other household inside their homes to a maximum of six people.

This relaxation has been welcomed by Western Isles Council leader Roddie Mackay.

Speaking about the decision to move Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross into Level 3, the First Minister told MSPs at Holyrood on Tuesday: “The most recent data shows that, in the space of a week, the seven-day number of cases per 100,000 of the population has increased in Perth and Kinross by 32%, in Fife by 40% and in Angus by 47%.

“The advice of the chief medical officer and national clinical director is that Level 2 restrictions may not be sufficient to slow down and reverse increases of this magnitude and, as a result, an early move to Level 3 was strongly recommended.”

The move means these areas, like authorities already in Level 3 in the central belt, Dundee and Ayrshire, will face tougher restrictions on hospitality.

People living in these areas are advised against using public transport unless necessary and told not to leave their local authority for non-essential reasons.

Entertainment venues such as cinemas, amusement arcades and bingo halls must close.

No alcohol is allowed to be served indoors and hospitality premises can only stay open until 6pm, rather than 8pm at Level 2.

It also means adults can no longer take part in group sports outside and only individual exercise is allowed indoors.