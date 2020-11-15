Last week I wrote about my huge frustration at so many people wearing masks hanging from their top lip.

I wrote of wanting to punch the next bare nose I saw.

This was how I found myself at the centre of a violent storm of abuse from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean in the small hours of Monday morning.

The Herald on Sunday is read widely in print and online but I also post my column to my Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter accounts – and up till now that’s all been good (regularly more than 3,000 reads) generating a healthy amount of feedback.

Generally, the comments are sensible. Many are supportive of the points made or sentiments expressed. Sometimes argue a case or challenge from a different point of view.

Different opinions are good. Debate is good and reasoned discussion and argument is essential – in my opinion!

But in “The Land Of The Free” I stirred up a hornet nest of stinging rebuke when I said that unmasked bare noses made me want to punch them.

My phone lit up on my bedside table. The little pinging noises alerting me to “incoming comments” could be interpreted as alerts to incoming missiles.

In the US today a mask is not just a sensible tactical weapon against killer Covid 19 … it is a political badge – despite the plea from President elect Joe Biden for it not to be.

Mr Trumps followers put a lot of faith in Twitter – it’s how they’ve been kept well-informed by their President for the past four years.

“So, a guy with a girls name wants to punch my nose … I look forward to meeting you buddy”, was the kindest and mildest mannered of the wave of attacks that came my way from the good old USA.

Some had noticed my mention of having a terminal cancer and why for me and many thousands like me the wearing of a mask properly was crucially important due to vulnerability to any kind of virus…and to this they wished that I’d die quite soon.

I read through them all. Considered how to respond and then realised any response from me would be pointless.

As the comments continued to flood in at an ever increasing pace I deactivated my Twitter account instead.

Here in Scotland we experienced bitter divide during the Independence referendum. Across the UK we saw it again over the EU Brexit referendum.

It is said that everything is bigger in America … and so it seems. The harmful splits in society we experienced here are being felt on an even bigger and more harmful scale in the USA today.

It is also said that when America sneezes the rest of us catch a cold. Let’s hope not this time.

Ally McLaws is managing director of the McLaws Consultancy, specialist in business marketing and reputation management. All back copies of this column are available at www.mclawsconsultancy.com