Staff were evacuated while firefighters tackled a blaze at an Amazon warehouse.
Five fire engines went to the scene in Dunfermline East Business Park in Fife when the alarm was raised just after 9.30pm on Thursday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the building was evacuated and there are no reports of any casualties.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze and the last appliance left the scene at about 1am.
Police said they were supporting the fire service.
In a tweet, they said: “There are no reports of any injuries and at this stage it is not thought to be suspicious.”
An Amazon spokesman said: “We can confirm there was a fire at our Dunfermline fulfilment centre.
“The safety of our people is our priority and all associates were safely evacuated.”
