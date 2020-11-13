A TREASURY aide who was sacked by Dominic Cummings and marched out of Downing Street by armed police has settled her employment dispute.

Sonia Khan, a special adviser to former Chancellors Philip Hammond and Sajid Javid, was dismissed in August 2019 over claims she leaked Brexit secrets.

On the day Boris Johnson's most senior aide was confirmed to be quitting his role in Downing Street, Ms Khan said she had settled her unfair dismissal claim.

The agreement means Mr Cummings will no longer have to testify at a public hearing, which was due to take place next month.

Ms Khan released a statement, saying: "Following 14 months of negotiation, I have today reached a settlement with the Treasury, my former employer, and as a result I am no longer pursuing my employment tribunal claim which was due to be heard in London in December.

“Having reached a settlement of these issues I am now moving on with my life and career. I have a fulfilling job as a consultant, I maintain great affection for the Conservative Party and remain a committed Conservative.

“The party took me under its wing when I was a teen and I feel hugely privileged to have served as a special adviser under the last two prime ministers.”

Her dismissal arose after an angry confrontation in No. 10 when Mr Cummings was reported to have accused her of being in contact with her former boss, Philip Hammond, who was chancellor under Theresa May – claims she denied.

She subsequently announced that she was taking the Government to an employment tribunal, claiming unfair dismissal and sex discrimination.