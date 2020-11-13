A FURTHER 56 deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland, according to the latest figures.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney, standing in for Nicola Sturgeon during the Scottish Government's daily briefing, said that new cases had also risen by 1357.
There have now been a total of 79,017 cases recorded in Scotland, and 3244 deaths.
A total of 1,228 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, a rise of 21 from yesterday, with 96 being treated in intensive care, a fall of two.
Of the new cases, 433 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 267 in Lanarkshire, 148 in Fife, 163 in Lothian and 181 in Tayside.
The daily test positivity rate is 5.7%, down from 6.1% on Thursday.
Mr Swinney offered his heartfelt condolences to those who had lost loved ones to the disease.
The Deputy First Minister also spoke about changes already announced to Scotland’s five-tier system of coronavirus restrictions, which came into effect at 6am.
Three areas – Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross – moved up into Level 3 with tougher restrictions in place.
Meanwhile in Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles people can now meet in other’s homes, with gatherings of up to six people from two households now permitted in these areas.
