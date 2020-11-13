THE departure of two key Vote Leave figures from Boris Johnston's inner circle of advisers will not impact the government's Brexit stance.

A Downing Street spokesman said the resignation of Lee Cain and the Brexit mastermind Dominic Cummings later this year would "absolutely not" lead to a softening of the UK's position.

The two men played a key role in the pro-Brexit campaign, with Mr Cummings leading Vote Leave and Mr Cain his deputy.

Some Conservative MPs were concerned the pair were influencing the Brexit negotiations to take a more hard-line approach, despite 48 per cent of the population voting to stay in the EU.

It comes at the end of another week of talks between Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, and David Frost, his British counterpart, on a trade deal.

With less than seven weeks until the transition period is due to end, concerns are growing that the UK will end up without any deal at all, and will revert to World Trade Organisation (WTO) trading terms.

Asked about the impact of Mr Cummings's and Mr Cain's departures on the Brexit Strategy, the Prime Minister's spokesman said any suggestion that it would lead to a softening of the government's stance was "simply false".

He said: " Absolutely not. That is simply false.

"The government's position in relation to the future trade agreement negotiations is unchanged - that we want to reach a deal but it has to be one that fully respects the sovereignty of the United Kingdom."

The talks are continuing between the two sides today, with Mr Frost expected to go to Brussels on Monday.

A Downing Street spokesman added: "There will be a pause over the weekend and then we are expecting the talks to resume in Brussels on Monday.

"In terms of where we are, the negotiating team are working very hard trying to bridge the significant gaps between us.

"We continue to seek solutions that fully respect UK sovereignty but the familiar difficult issues remain, including on the so-called level playing field and fisheries."