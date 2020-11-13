SCOTLAND was having a party last night after the men's national football team won a penalty shoot-out that will see them play in the UEFA Euro 2020 finals - for the first time in more than two decades.

In a video posted to Facebook, excited fans were seen on top of a Starbucks shop, with one of them playing the bagpipes.

But John McGinn revealed that he and fellow Scotland team mate Ryan Christie missed out on the team celebration after they were selected for a routine drug test.

Who missed I can boogie for a drugs test 😂🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6b3XZ7eZU4 — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Martin Compston posted a celebration video on Twitter.

He could be seen popping open a bottle of champagne and singing Flower of Scotland.

C’mmmonn ya fuckin beauty!!! 20years!! pic.twitter.com/2eDEGvA9xA — martin compston (@martin_compston) November 12, 2020

The country's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon even joined in, posting a GIF of herself, before going on to say: "Massive congratulations to Steve Clarke and the team. After 22 years, @ScotlandNT men are off to a major tournament. What a lift for the country. Well done! Clapping hands signFlag of Scotland."

Nothing is more Scottish than something good finally happening and having to check that it’s definitely happened before allowing yourself to enjoy it pic.twitter.com/oCeloqcZQw — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) November 12, 2020

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Congratulations Ryan Jack, Jon McLaughlin and @ScotlandNT 👏 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 12, 2020

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Well done to our #tartanarmy Bhoys & all who represented @ScotlandNT so valiantly tonight 👏



A massive night for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Enjoy the celebrations 🎉 https://t.co/MNm7n8Fclt — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 12, 2020

And Scotland’s National Stadium celebrated the historic victory in Belgrade with a light show to the soundtrack of GBX anthem and iconic national team goal celebration Bits n Pieces.

A new LED interactive floodlight system was switched on to kick-off the celebrations and get the party started, with a video title No Scotland, No Party – the popular chant that has become a lament until last night’s qualification.

George Bowie said: "I already felt really humbled that the Scotland fans chose Bits n Pieces as the tune they wanted to hear whenever Scotland scored at Hampden.

"Now for it to be used to celebrate this historic victory and the first major tournament for 22 years for the Scotland men’s team, is absolutely amazing.

"A huge congratulations to Steve Clarke, the team and all the support staff. What a truly incredible result for the whole country.”