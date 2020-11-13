CONTRACT tracing is being carried out at a nursery following a confirmed case of Covid-19.
NHS bosses wrote to parents and carers of children who attend Cairellot Nursery in Bishopton, Refrewshire, informing them that the Test and Protect team were working with the Greenock Road facility.
In a letter seen by our sister paper The Glasgow Times, Linda de Caestecker, director of public health, wrote: "I am writing to let you know that our Test and Protect team is working with Cairellot Nursery to help them carry out Covid-19 contact tracing.
"A careful risk assessment has been carried out to establish a list of close contacts.
"All close contacts are being advised to self-isolate as a precaution. If you do not receive a further letter from Public Health or a phone call from the nursery your child has not been identified as a contact."
Cairellot Nursery has been approached for comment.
